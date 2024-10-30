American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Bank of America increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

