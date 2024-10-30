Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.31% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVC opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

