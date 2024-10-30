Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra set a $389.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAT opened at $324.67 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $234.04 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.