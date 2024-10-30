Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.87 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,632. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

