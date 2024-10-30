Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

SYFI stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.