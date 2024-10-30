SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.