Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,647 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after acquiring an additional 480,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 241.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,318,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

