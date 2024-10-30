Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.38 and a 52-week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

