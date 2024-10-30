Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,427.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 659,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 641,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 621,992 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 392.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 322,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 311.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 316,727 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

