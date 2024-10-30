Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 27,914 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 290,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

