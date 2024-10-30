Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.65. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.