Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,311,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

HR stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.