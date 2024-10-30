Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $63.54 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

