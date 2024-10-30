Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 698.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 512.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
PRN opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $94.43 and a 12 month high of $162.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
