Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 296,051 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

