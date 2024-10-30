Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

