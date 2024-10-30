Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,829 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 120,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 431,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

