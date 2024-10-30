Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
DTE stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27.
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
