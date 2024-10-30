Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

