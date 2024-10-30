Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,253 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,189,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

