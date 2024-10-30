MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $275.21 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

