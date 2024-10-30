Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 52,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 120,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

