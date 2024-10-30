Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.98% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

