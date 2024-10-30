Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,814,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 113,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 110,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

