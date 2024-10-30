Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $4,108,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

