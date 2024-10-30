Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AJG opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,140. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

