Duolingo (DUOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duolingo stock opened at $294.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.58 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $297.56.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,616.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

