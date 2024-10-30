Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Laureate Education has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAUR stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

