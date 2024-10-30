Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZYME opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

