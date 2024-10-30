Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $227.81 and a 1-year high of $303.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.