Lineage (LINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lineage to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lineage stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. Lineage has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.12%.

LINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

