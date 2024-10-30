Lineage (LINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lineage to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lineage Price Performance
Lineage stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. Lineage has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Lineage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on LINE
Lineage Company Profile
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.