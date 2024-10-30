FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

