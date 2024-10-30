Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Arcosa by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.