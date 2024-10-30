Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 44,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $235.37 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

