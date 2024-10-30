Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,901,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,539,000 after purchasing an additional 385,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 114,648 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 786,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 541,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 334,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 416,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 192,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

