Brown Financial Advisors Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 42,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.76.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

