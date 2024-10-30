Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $344,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

