Comparing Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discover Financial Services and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $17.40 billion 2.17 $2.94 billion $8.77 17.19 KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Discover Financial Services and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 12 8 0 2.40 KRUK Spólka Akcyjna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $136.12, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. Given Discover Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and KRUK Spólka Akcyjna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 12.88% 20.92% 1.94% KRUK Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats KRUK Spólka Akcyjna on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE to access automated teller machines, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others. In addition, the company purchases and manages debt portfolios including consumer, mortgage, and corporate debts. Further, it offers consumer unsecured, mortgage, and SME/corporate loans, as well as manages the receivables of banks, loan brokers, insurers, leasing companies, landline and mobile telecommunications operators, cable TV operators, digital TV operators, and FMCG companies. Additionally, the company provides Novum loan services; detective services; financial intermediation agency services; and auxiliary services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, it collects, processes, and provides credit information on natural persons; and invests in receivables and other funds. The company acquires agricultural real estate properties; and engages in IT and software development businesses, as well as involved in law firm related activities. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland.

