Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.94 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

