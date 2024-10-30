Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 468,081 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 468,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

