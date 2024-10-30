TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$192.63.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

TFI International Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TFII opened at C$188.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$193.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$149.78 and a 52-week high of C$220.93.

In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt bought 650 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. Also, Director John Pratt acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

