Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in MAG Silver by 38.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

