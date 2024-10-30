Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

