Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,803 shares of company stock valued at $134,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

