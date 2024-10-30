Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

