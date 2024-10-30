Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

