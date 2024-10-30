DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 19,180,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.6 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

