Financial Survey: Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) versus Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bosideng International and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ermenegildo Zegna 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.61%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 8.00 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.96 billion 1.63 $131.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bosideng International and Ermenegildo Zegna”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International.

Dividends

Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ermenegildo Zegna pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Bosideng International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

(Get Free Report)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa’ Semplice.

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.