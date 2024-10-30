Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $989.00 million 3.36 $19.85 million $0.06 218.17

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Battle North Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%.

Volatility and Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 9.54% 3.17% 2.25%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

