AvidXchange (AVDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvidXchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,421,212.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,386 shares of company stock worth $1,343,044 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

